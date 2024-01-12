CM Punk dethroned as WWE's top merch seller

A popular WWE Superstar has taken CM Punk's spot as WWE's top merchandise seller.

Punk made his big WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. The former WWE Champion has been a top merch mover since then. Punk's popularity has helped WWE move tons of merch since his surprise return.

CM Punk has now been dethroned when it comes to merchandise sales. This week, WWE's top merch seller is none other than popular veteran R-Truth, whose antics with The Judgment Day have been a big hit with the WWE Universe lately.

WWE recently released a couple of T-shirts featuring R-Truth and The Judgment Day, and the merchandise has been selling like hotcakes since then. Check out this week's merch sales rankings.

Expand Tweet

Bad news for R-Truth despite dethroning CM Punk

It seems like R-Truth's attempts to join The Judgment Day family have been in vain. Rhea Ripley recently opened up about his status with the faction while speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

R-Truth seemingly won't back down and will try his absolute best to win the hearts of The Judgment Day members. Only time will tell if he ends up becoming the sixth member of the notorious faction.

Drop your reaction to R-Truth unseating CM Punk in merch sales!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here