Rhea Ripley reacts to claim that "no one can come between" The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a fan's bold claim about The Judgment Day.

R-Truth has wanted to join The Judgment Day on RAW for quite some time. The WWE veteran is convinced that he is already a member of the faction. The Nightmare doesn't think so and recently made it clear that the former 24/7 Champion isn't a part of the family.

A fan recently shared a graphic featuring all The Judgment Day members and stated that no one can come between them. Rhea Ripley noticed the tweet and responded to the same, as can be seen below:

"⚖️," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

What did Rhea Ripley say about R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day?

Recently, Ripley was asked about R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day during the WWE 2024 Preview Special.

She responded bluntly and said that R-Truth isn't with The Judgment Day. She also seemed immensely annoyed with Truth's antics. Check out her comments below:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

It seems like The Judgment Day won't be adding another member anytime soon, judging by Ripley's reaction to the fan's tweet. Meanwhile, Truth must be on cloud nine as WWE recently released a couple of official T-shirts featuring himself and The Judgment Day.

What do you think? Should The Judgment Day add R-Truth to the family? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here