R-Truth reacts to Rhea Ripley saying he's not in The Judgment Day

R-Truth has responded to Rhea Ripley's comment in regards to his status with The Judgment Day.

During the WWE 2024 Preview Special, The Nightmare was asked whether R-Truth was a member of Judgment Day. For those unaware, he recently defeated JD McDonagh in an unofficial "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match.

Rhea Ripley clarified that R-Truth isn't a member of The Judgment Day. The former 24/7 Champion noticed her comments in the video link that WWE later shared on Twitter.

"That’s Truthless Aggression Mammmy," he responded.

What exactly did Rhea Ripley say about R-Truth?

The Eradicator responded bluntly when asked about R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day. She didn't hold back and said that Truth isn't a member of the faction. Ripley also opened up about the reunion of The Awesome Truth.

Check out her comment below:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said. [2:08 - 2:59]

Truth is still in denial, judging by his response to Ripley on Twitter. It remains to be seen what happens the next time he comes face-to-face with The Judgment Day.

