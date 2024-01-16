Seth Rollins' title put in massive danger; Money in the Bank almost gets involved to end RAW

Seth Rollins came very close to losing his title tonight on RAW after the Money in the Bank briefcase was involved.

The Visionary has proven to be a fighting champion ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite his back issues, he has fought all his challengers to prove he is the best in the world.

Last week, Rollins was challenged for the title again by Jinder Mahal, and as usual, he accepted it. Tonight on RAW, the odds were stacked against the champion as Mahal had Indus Sher with him in his corner. To make things worse, Damian Priest also took a seat at ringside.

Midway through the match, Priest thought about cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Drew McIntyre came out and brawled with him.

Later, Veer hit the champion with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Jinder hit the Khallas but still couldn't get the win. He tried to go for the finisher again, but Seth Rollins hit the Stomp for the win.

With this win, Seth Rollins proved he could overcome any odds to retain his title. He also showed that defeating him would take a lot of effort.

