Former WWE Champion confronts Seth Rollins on RAW; major title match announced 

Seth Rollins was involved in a confrontation with Jinder Mahal on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, which led to a title match being set for next week's show of the red brand.

The Modern Day Maharaja got into a physical altercation with The Rock last week on RAW: Day 1, who made a surprise return to WWE after four months. The Great One made headlines after he called out his cousin, Roman Reigns, during the segment.

This week on RAW, Jinder Mahal did the confronting, as he interrupted Seth Rollins while the reigning World Heavyweight Champion was cutting a promo in the ring. Before the interruption, the Visionary stated that he had never walked into WrestleMania to defend a championship and that it changes this year.

When Rollins asked the fans who he should defend his title against at The Grandest Stage of Them All, they chanted for CM Punk. The Visionary responded by saying that it would happen in The Straight Edge Superstar's dreams.

Jinder Mahal then came out and spoke about how people have been overlooking him. Seth Rollins told him to take a shot at him, but Mahal refused. He ended up blindsiding the champion, which led to a brawl between the two superstars. It was later announced that Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder on RAW next week.

