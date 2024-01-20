Backstage update on Seth Rollins' status for WWE RAW - Reports

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' injury seems to have impacted his plans for WrestleMania 40. According to a new report, The Visionary is set to address his future on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins is no stranger to injury, having previously suffered several in his WWE career. However, The Visionary was set to have one of the biggest matches of the year against CM Punk, which could potentially be the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One.

Seth Rollins was pulled from the schedule of several upcoming live events following his injury. According to WrestleVotes, The Visionary is set to address his health and future inside the squared circle on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

"I’m told the plan of as now is for Seth Rollins to address his health & future as World Heavyweight Champion this Monday night on RAW."

It will be interesting to see what Rollins says ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship twice on WWE RAW in 2024

Seth Rollins has been a workhorse champion in WWE over the past year. The Visionary became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era after he defeated AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023.

The Visionary has dominated the division on Monday Night RAW for months as the face of the brand. Seth Rollins recently crossed over 230 days as champion, and it looked like there was no stopping him.

Earlier this year, he defended the title against Drew McIntyre on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Later, he defended the title against a returning Jinder Mahal on the red brand.

Unfortunately, he got injured during the match and has been pulled out of several events in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see what management and Rollins have planned for the fans on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

