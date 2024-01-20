Seth Rollins sustained major injury on WWE RAW - Reports

Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a major injury on this week's WWE RAW, and new details are being reported from company sources.

Monday's RAW was headlined by Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship over Jinder Mahal in a 13-minute match. There were rumors about The Architect suffering an injury before the match was finished, and it was reported today that the 37-year-old is set to address his health and future on next week's RAW.

The Visionary reportedly told people at RAW that he did not think he suffered a torn ACL. However, a new report from Fightful Select adds that people close to Rollins say the champion suffered a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus.

There is no word yet on if Rollins will need surgery, and there's hope that he will be able to avoid an operation. It also remains to be seen how the company will cover things on TV, or if WWE will downplay or embellish the injury as we get closer to WrestleMania 40.

Sources within the company praised Rollins for his toughness and resolve throughout Monday's match and the immediate aftermath. Regarding the torn ACL rumors, a higher-up source in WWE commented, "Considering he’s powerbombed a 300-pound man on a torn ACL, we think he understands what that might feel like."

Rollins has a history of knee issues, but he has worked through much of them in previous years. He has been pulled from upcoming weekend WWE live events.

WWE forced to delay CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins?

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has heated up in recent weeks, and all signs point to Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

However, Punk vs. Rollins is currently up in the air amid rumors and speculation on Rollins' status.

Punk and Rollins have only had one singles match in the company. The Chicagoan defeated the former member of The Shield on the December 30, 2013 edition of RAW, just one month before Punk left the company for almost 10 years.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match will mark Punk's first WWE TV match since 2014. He recently returned to the ring to defeat Dominik Mysterio at two non-televised live events.

