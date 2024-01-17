Backstage updates on Seth Rollins’ condition following WWE RAW main event - Reports

Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Monday Night RAW, but his in-ring future remains up in the air after the injury scare.

The Visionary retained his title over Jinder Mahal to headline last night's RAW. The 13-minute match saw interference from Indus Sher until they were ejected from ringside by the referee. Rollins ended up blocking a second Khallas and hitting The Modern Day Maharaja with a stomp as RAW abruptly went off the air following his victory.

Fans noticed how Rollins had trouble walking during his post-show promo. Backstage sources then reported that The Architect may have 'tweaked his left knee,' and that he was being escorted in the back, but then it was said that the 37-year-old was OK. Word then came down that said Rollins was scheduled to undergo an MRI today, but the results and severity of the injury have not been disclosed yet.

A new backstage update from Fightful Select noted that Rollins was seen limping backstage after being helped to the back by WWE officials. This confirmed a PWTorch report, which said the former member of The Shield was able to eventually put weight on the left leg backstage. While he was walking on his own, there was seemingly a definite limp.

WWE has not confirmed Rollins' injury as of now, but PWTorch reported that he did suffer a legitimate left leg injury towards the end of the match with Mahal. Rollins began favoring the leg after a dive to the floor, but there's some speculation on the future Hall of Famer possibly causing additional damage as he continued to perform. However, some see this as a good sign that the former ROH World Champion felt good enough to keep wrestling.

Rollins was described as 'looking worried' at the end of WWE RAW as he stood on one leg in the ring. After going backstage, the inaugural WWE NXT Champion did not seem overtly pessimistic or optimistic about the severity of the injury, according to multiple sources. He was also said to be 'bummed' after RAW, but sources add that he did have a 'pretty positive attitude,' all things considered.

There's a feeling among WWE sources that the company will know more about Rollins' injury and future on Wednesday morning, or Thursday morning in a worst case scenario.

WWE could be forced to make drastic changes to WrestleMania 40 plans if Rollins needs three months of recovery. It's rumored that Rollins is planned to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Wrestling legend on how WWE should book CM Punk's title win

There are many fans who feel that it's inevitable that CM Punk will eventually become the World Heavyweight Champion now that he is back with the company after being away for almost 10 years.

Seth Rollins suffered an injury on WWE RAW last night, and may be forced to miss WrestleMania 40, depending on the severity of the left leg issue. Punk vs. Rollins is still possible for The Show of The Immortals, but at least one wrestling legend believes the company should wait and not pull the trigger so soon on a Punk title reign.

Speaking on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed a possible championship victory for The Straight Edge Superstar. The veteran talent formerly known as Max Moon suggested WWE wait at least one year before putting gold on the former AEW World Champion as this could impact locker room morale.

"Let him prove himself to the boys in the company. Giving it to him would be too quick and I don't think would be good for morale. What's another year, redeeming yourself, you know, showing good faith and the chase," he said. [From 2:17 - 2:27]

Punk made his WWE in-ring return at non-televised live events in December, where he defeated Dominik Mysterio. The 45-year-old will make his WWE TV in-ring return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Punk joins the following names as confirmed entrants for The Rumble so far: Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Gunther.

If Seth Rollins is unable to compete at WrestleMania 40, what should WWE do with the World Heavyweight Championship? Do you think 2024 is too soon for a CM Punk title reign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

