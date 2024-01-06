"Over 7,000 languages and he chose to speak facts" - WWE Universe sides with CM Punk as he fires massive shots at Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently fired shots at Seth Rollins, and wrestling fans seem to agree with what he had to say.

CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, moments after Seth Rollins and his team had defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match. As soon as the 45-year-old's music hit, the former member of The Shield lost his cool and started yelling at the returning superstar, as the two have traded blows on social media in the past on multiple occasions.

The Architect confronted the former WWE Champion on the December 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, soon after the latter signed a contract with Adam Pearce to become part of the red brand's roster. The 37-year-old said that he genuinely hated Punk after having called him selfish earlier the same week in an interview. In response, the former AEW star announced himself for the Royal Rumble match and teased a championship match against Seth at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk recently appeared on the WWE Preview Special show and answered a few questions. He talked about many things, including Seth Rollins. Punk fired multiple shots at the World Heavyweight Champion. A small part of the interview where he talks about Rollins was uploaded as a reel by WWE on Instagram, and you can watch the clip by clicking here.

CM Punk claimed to have paved the way for Seth Rollins and many other superstars, just like he believes the older generation did for him. Punk further stated that Rollins would not have had an opportunity to showcase his talent if not for the veteran performer. The WWE Universe seems to agree with Punk's words, as many fans shared a similar perspective in the comments section.

You can check some of the comments on WWE's Instagram post below:

Screengrab of comments on WWE's Instagram post.

Screengrab of comments on WWE's Instagram post.

CM Punk believes Seth Rollins might be jealous of him

During the interview, Punk further shared his views regarding Rollins. He stated that the current World Heavyweight Champion might be envious of him.

The Best in The World indirectly claimed that he will win the Royal Rumble Match, as he talked about the possibility of settling their issues inside the squared circle if Rollins manages to be the champion after the Premium Live Event:

"What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that's how I approach it. Maybe he's jealous, maybe he's envious, it's not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring," Punk said.

Do you agree with CM Punk's statement about Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.