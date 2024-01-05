45-year-old WWE Superstar accuses Seth Rollins of being jealous of him

A current WWE Superstar targeted Seth Rollins in a recent interview.

CM Punk recently appeared on the WWE Preview Special show and answered a bunch of questions. He was asked about his beef with Rollins, and Punk didn't mince his words while bashing the World Heavyweight Champion.

The 45-year-old believes that Seth Rollins is probably jealous of him. He then reminded the hosts that Royal Rumble is around the corner, and if The Visionary is still champion when all is said and done, the duo can settle it out in the ring.

"What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that's how I approach it. Maybe he's jealous, maybe he's envious, it's not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring," Punk said. [H/T Fightful]

Punk's statement indicates that he's pretty sure about winning the free-for-all.

Seth Rollins isn't a fan of CM Punk in the least

Last year, Rollins made his views on Punk clear as day and called him "a cancer."

He also told Punk to stay away from him and WWE. Unfortunately for Rollins, Punk made his big return to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023.

If Punk wins the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he may challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. These two men would love to beat the tar out of each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many fans are speculating that the two veterans will battle on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

