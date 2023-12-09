Former WWE Champion claims CM Punk is “selfish”

A former WWE Champion recently accused CM Punk of being selfish and self-serving.

The name in question is Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The 37-year-old was visibly upset when CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. On the episode of RAW following the premium live event, the World Heavyweight Champion stated that he did not want to waste his breath talking about CM Punk.

Speaking on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins opened up about his real-life beef with the former World Champion and claimed that he has been a selfish and self-serving person over the years. The Architect accepted that CM Punk helped him back in the day, which allowed him to get to a better place. But he believes that the former AEW star wanted to take more from the industry rather than give back to it:

“I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him," Seth Rollins said. [H/T Wrestle Zone]

The former Shield member further stated:

“He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business. He really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

It will be interesting to see how WWE uses the real-life beef between the two top superstars moving forward. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, the creative team might feel tempted to take the program involving the two to the Show of Shows.

CM Punk is scheduled for the upcoming WWE SmackDown

Following his historic return to the company at the Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago, CM Punk appeared on the following episode of RAW. The former WWE Champion addressed the fans as he announced his return.

However, he was nowhere to be seen on the latest episode of the Monday night show. Instead, Punk has been scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The 45-year-old will make an appearance on the blue brand for the first time since 2014.

It must be noted that the returning Randy Orton became an official member of the SmackDown roster last week despite having beaten Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on RAW following the PLE.

