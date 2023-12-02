WWE makes major CM Punk announcement

CM Punk has shaken up WWE by returning when he did at WWE Survivor Series.

On RAW this week, he made it clear that he was happy to be back in the company, and even called it "home", shocking fans. He also appeared to hint at a feud with Seth Rollins, mentioning how not everyone was happy that he was back. However, it might be a while before that feud finally takes place. Before that, things are not certain as to whom he will face first.

Now, WWE has announced the future of CM Punk on SmackDown.

They announced that he will be on WWE SmackDown next week in his first appearance on the brand in a long time. The show will also be the annual Tribute to the Troops show the company has held traditionally.

It seems that although there was animosity between Triple H and Punk when the star was fired from the company in 2014, things are better between them now. Punk's return took place days after the reported hour-long conversation between him and The Game.

Now, it remains to be seen what Punk says on SmackDown, and if Triple H has any special plans for the star's feud heading into Royal Rumble.