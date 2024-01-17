Major WWE star winning Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title would cause major problem backstage, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE should wait at least a year before letting CM Punk capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

A few months ago, The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. He has since declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and teased going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether Punk should capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The wrestling veteran suggested the company wait at least a year before putting the belt on him, claiming doing it immediately could affect backstage morale.

"Let him prove himself to the boys in the company. Giving it to him would be too quick and I don't think would be good for morale. What's another year, redeeming yourself, you know, showing good faith and the chase," he said. [2:17 - 2:27]

Wrestling veteran criticized CM Punk's no-show on RAW and slammed WWE for not booking him. Check out the details here.

Will CM Punk win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match?

Since declaring himself in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, CM Punk has become one of the favorites to win the historic match.

However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently claimed during an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine that he would not be surprised if The Best in the World did not win the Royal Rumble.

"That's the way the Attitude Era was, you know what I mean? It is slowly coming back there, it's getting there. You didn't just come to see one person, you came to see everybody on that card and that's how it should be. You know so no one person should think they took credit for the whole thing... I would not be surprised if CM Punk didn't win it," he said. [3:04 onwards]

CM Punk made an exciting announcement outside of WWE. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here