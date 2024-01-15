CM Punk not winning WWE Royal Rumble would not be surprising for one reason, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Despite CM Punk being one of the top picks for the WWE Royal Rumble, Hall of Famer Teddy Long claims that him not winning would not come as a surprise.

The Second City Saint is certainly one of the top stars in the pro-wrestling, even before his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Considering his promos about winning the Rumble this year, many believe that he will be the one to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

However, Teddy Long believes that the current roster is star-studded enough to potentially have someone else win the Rumble. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"That's the way the Attitude era was, you know what I mean? It is slowly coming back there, it's getting there. You didn't just come to see one person, you came to see everybody on that card and that's how it should be. You know so no one person should think they took credit for the whole thing... I would not be surprised if CM Punk didn't win it." [3:04 onwards]

CM Punk recently spoke about his WWE return

While the Second City Saint made it look easy, he was apparently quite nervous about his return.

Speaking on The Jackie Redmond Show, Punk stated:

"100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, 'Is anyone going to remember me?' I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building." [H/T to Fightful

It remains to be seen what is next for CM Punk down the line.

