Wrestling veteran criticizes CM Punk's no-show on RAW; slams WWE for not booking him (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels CM Punk's absence from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW hurt the show.

Since his return, Punk signed up to be an exclusive member of the red brand. He also declared himself to be a part of the Royal Rumble match. The Best in the World claimed that he would finish what he started nearly ten years ago. Last week on RAW, he confronted Drew McIntyre and told the Scottish Warrior that he would be winning the Rumble match and would eliminate McIntyre last.

On the latest Legion of RAW podcast, Russo felt that WWE should have asked Punk to record a video clip for the show and send it in. He mentioned that not hearing from the star this close to the Royal Rumble felt weird.

"If you've got a schedule with CM Punk and he's only gonna be there for certain days, you can't have this guy record something on his phone and send it in? Not hearing from CM Punk is like, are you freaking kidding me, bro? Everybody has one of these (mobile phone). Everybody can do it. My God, for him just not to be there." [From 3:47 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what Punk has to say when he appears on Monday Night RAW next week.

