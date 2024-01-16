We got another great episode of WWE Monday Night RAW tonight with some great matches, including a World Heavyweight title match in the main event.

DIY def. Judgment Day

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Ludwig Kaiser def. Xavier Woods via DQ

Akira Tozawa def. Ivar

Judgment Day def. The Miz & R-Truth

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

We saw Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal head into the arena before Cody Rhodes kicked things off in the ring. Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody and reminded us that they used to be in a tag team together and that Rhodes once told him that he would be a future world champion.

Cody said that Drew could win the Rumble, and so could CM Punk. Drew replied that Cody needed to stop hiding behind fancy suits and be himself before asking why he was endorsing Punk and Jey Uso and calling him a politician.

The American Nightmare said this was not an act, and he was out there doing what he loves before reminding Drew that the last time they met in a match, Cody walked out with the win.

Backstage, R-Truth was selling bootleg Judgment Day merch and when Damian Priest confronted him, Truth handed him a big wad of cash, calling it his share of the profits.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (January 15, 2024): DIY vs. Judgment Day

Johnny Gargano and JD McDonagh kicked off the match, and JD was sent outside early on before tags were made. Dominik Mysterio and Tommaso Ciampa came in, and the latter took out the Judgment Day before DIY celebrated as we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Judgment Day isolated Gargano, but he managed to get the tag before Ciampa came in and cleared the ring. JD blocked the Fairytale Ending and made the tag before Gargano blocked a double suplex.

McDonagh went for a Spanish Fly and a Moonsault before the 619 was blocked. Ciampa got a big DDT before he and Johnny hit Meet in the Middle for the win.

Result: DIY def. Judgment Day on RAW

Grade: B

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell on WWE RAW

Piper Niven and Indi Hartwell started the match after Green took out LeRae with a kick before the bell. Niven got some big moves on Indi before Green tagged in and took a big boot.

Piper tagged back in and got a big headbutt and a Vader bomb, but Indi blocked the latter move and tagged in Candice. LeRae hit running sentons and a codebreaker before Hartwell took Chelsea Green out with a spinebuster.

Green went for the Unprettier Facebuster before Indi and Candice got the assisted finisher for the win.

Result: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven on RAW

Grade: C

Judgment Day was backstage while a video package played for Nia Jax. Rhea Ripley headed out to 'handle business' while Priest came in and said that R-Truth had been bringing in a lot of money for the group.

CM Punk was in a social media post and said that he wanted to talk with Cody Rhodes face-to-face next week.

Gunther was out next and made fun of Arkansas before reminding the locker room that he was just one elimination away from winning the Royal Rumble last year.

He then praised Ludwig Kaiser for last week's performance before Xavier Woods came out and said that he wanted to face Kaiser in a match.

The Ring General handed Kaiser the mic to let him answer, and Ludwig accepted the challenge before Woods headed into the ring and started a brawl.

Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

Woods started off strong but was taken down in the corner before taking a big clothesline. Woods was driven into the ring post before Ludwig Kaiser got a big basement dropkick, sending Xavier outside.

Back after a break on RAW, Woods and Kaiser traded chops in the middle of the ring before Xavier Woods sent the latter outside and hit a big diving dropkick. Kaiser tried to toss a chair at Woods like he did to Kofi Kingston last week, but Xavier dodged it before throwing it back at him instead, earning a DQ.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Xavier Woods via DQ

Woods went for a steel chair and was about to hit Kaiser with it, but the latter came in with a kick to the chair and took him out. Kaiser set Woods up on the steel steps, but Xavier recovered and ran at Kaiser with the steel steps instead. Kaiser ran into the crowd before Woods called it quits.

Grade: B-

Bronson Reed was backstage and said that he was going to relieve a certain champ of his title but failed to mention which champ in particular.

Woods was backstage after the match and said that he was seeking revenge for last week's attack on Kofi Kingston. Kaiser ran in from nowhere and took him out before Jey Uso came in and chased him off.

Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

Tozawa started off strong and got some big strikes before ripping his shirt off. Ivar got a takedown and a big slam before heading up top. A distraction from Maxxine Dupri allowed Akira Tozawa to get the sunset flip powerbomb and pick up the upset win!

Result: Akira Tozawa def. Ivar on RAW

Valhalla attacked Maxxine after the match and took her to the ring before hitting her with a pop-up headbutt and tossing her back outside. Ivar hit the moonsault on Tozawa before RAW moved on.

Grade: C

Maxxine and Tozawa were backstage before Chad Gable and Ivy Nile said that they would be taking revenge on Ivar and Valhalla next week.

Rhea Ripley was out next and said that if the Royal Rumble winner chose to challenge her at WrestleMania, they would be wasting their time. Becky Lynch came out and joined her in the ring before saying that they were very similar, but while Ripley has strength, Becky has the heart of a champion.

Becky said that she thought Ripley might be better than her, and that meant she had to prove otherwise. She wanted to face the champ at WrestleMania 40, and Ripley replied that she wanted Becky to win the Rumble as well. The Eradicator then left with 'I'll see you at WrestleMania.'

Seth Rollins was backstage on RAW and said that he was a workhorse champion. He also said that Jinder Mahal was a former WWE Champion, and he deserved the title shot.

The Miz & R-Truth vs. Judgment Day on WWE RAW

R-Truth came out with the Judgment Day, but then, when he got into the ring, he gave Miz a hug before dropping a lot of money from his pockets.

Truth then handed the money to Finn Balor and Dom as their cuts before Miz called him back, and the match started with Balor and Truth in the ring. JD didn't get a cut, though, since he 'wasn't a member.'

Truth was confused as the match began and took down Balor before apologizing. Balor came back with stomps before Truth fled the ring. Miz came in, and Damian Priest took him out with a kick before Truth was about to hit Damian but then hesitated.

Balor tried to take him down from behind but got hit with a dropkick before Damian hit the South of Heaven on Truth before getting the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. The Miz & R-Truth on RAW

Grade: B

Shinsuke Nakamura was in a video promo and said that he still wasn't done with Cody Rhodes.

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Nox was taking a beating from Shayna and Zoey, who isolated her in the corner and hit her with some big strikes. Tegan Nox came back with some strikes before Shayna Baszler sent Natalya outside and continued to beat Nox down in the ring.

Nox came back with a top rope crossbody before Natalya came back and blocked a Z360 from Zoey Stark. Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch and Natalya tried to fight out of it but eventually tapped out.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Natalya & Tegan Nox on RAW

Grade: C

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - WWE World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW

Jinder Mahal came out with Indus Sher, and the match started off with Seth Rollins being distracted by the duo as Jinder took control of the match. Rollins blocked the Khallas, and Jinder blocked an early stomp as the match headed outside.

Rollins drove Jinder into the ring post before hitting a running knee off the apron. Damian Priest showed up with the Money in the Bank briefcase as the match went on.

Rollins got a Falcon Arrow and hit the Pedigree, but the pin was broken by Indus Sher. Drew McIntyre came out and attacked Damian Priest before a distraction from Indus Sher allowed Jinder to get a near fall off a big move.

Jinder was handed a steel chair, and while the ref sorted it out, Indus Sher hit him with the MITB briefcase, leading to another near fall for Jinder off a Khallas. Indus Sher was sent backstage before Rollins came in with a stomp on Jinder and picked up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A

