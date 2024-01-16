Ivar suffers surprising defeat to 156-pound WWE Superstar on RAW

Ivar surprisingly lost a match against a much smaller opponent tonight on WWE RAW.

It's been a couple of months since Akira Tozawa joined the Alpha Academy. Since joining the faction, he has shown a lot of determination. He has also displayed courage and stood up to any challenger, especially when it came down to defending his stablemates.

Last week, Ivar picked up a win over Otis. However, Tozawa quickly got in his face regardless of how much bigger Ivar was than him. This set up a match between both men for tonight on WWE RAW.

While Ivar started the match in a dominating fashion, Tozawa showed a lot of fight in him. It looked like the match would end when The Viking Raider climbed the top rope to hit his signature Doomsault. However, Maxxine Dupri distracted him, allowing the 156-pound star to hit the sunset flip powerbomb and pin him.

However, following the match, Ivar and Valhalla viciously assaulted Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri. The 304-pound superstar hit the Doomsault on Tozawa, indicating that this feud may be far from over.

What did you make of this match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

