Popular duo asserts championship ambitions with win over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The DIY duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano faced Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The DIY took a step toward claiming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after Ciampa pulled off a surprise win over Finn Balor last Monday. The Judgement Day was unhappy with this result, and a tag team match was made official for this Monday. Dirty Dom and McDonagh were set to take on DIY to address the situation and reassert the group's dominance.

Gargano and McDonagh started the match for their respective teams. Mysterio quickly tried to get involved when the action spilled outside, but Ciampa intercepted him with a tornillo. Dirty Dom and McDonagh tried their best, but it was not enough.

Following Mysterio's unsuccessful 619 attempt, he was forcefully shoved to the outside. DIY capitalized on the opportunity and executed the Meet in the Middle on McDonagh, clinching a crucial win.

Expand Tweet

With this statement victory over The Judgment Day, it will be captivating to observe whether DIY moves closer to realizing their aspiration of becoming the new tag team champions.

What did you make of the tag team match between The Judgment Day and DIY on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here