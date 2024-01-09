Triple H's vision to be fully realized in the next year? - 4 reasons why DIY must win WWE tag team gold in 2024

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are arguably the top prize in all tag team wrestling. The belts represent the RAW Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Both sets of titles were unified by The Usos in 2022.

The current reigning champions in 2024 are The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The devious duo are in their second reign together as champions, but new challengers may prove to be major threats to their time on top.

DIY has made it clear that they intend to win the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles in 2024. In fact, they are already attempting to become the number one contenders, with the idea that they could win the belts early on in the year.

For now, it remains to be seen if the tag team will indeed become the number one contenders, much less win the coveted belts. Still, DIY should absolutely win tag team gold in 2024. This article will dive into why the duo of The Blackheart and Johnny Wrestling should win the prized belts this year.

Below are four reasons why DIY must win WWE tag team gold in 2024.

#4. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are very talented

DIY is made up of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The two talented WWE stars are both highly decorated and successful. Both men held the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT Championship. Additionally, Johnny held the North American Championship.

The reason the pair are so successful is because they're incredibly talented. When they first joined WWE, there wasn't a lot of focus on the duo. However, their fantastic matches and heart led to them becoming fan favorites, eventually taking over the former black and gold brand.

Their talent hasn't diminished one iota in the years since then. Ciampa and Gargano are putting on bangers every week they're put in matches. Their talent alone makes them worth putting the titles on in the near future.

#3. The two represent Triple H's era of WWE

Triple H

As noted, Johnny and Tommaso were top stars in NXT. While fans today know NXT as the show Shawn Michaels runs in WWE, it wasn't always that way. In the past, the brand was Triple H's baby.

Things eventually changed, however. Triple H took over WWE's main roster and now oversees the creative direction of the entire company. Still, his fingerprints are most obvious on RAW and SmackDown.

DIY should win tag team gold this year because they represent Triple H's past booking. If The Game has the pair win the coveted titles, it will fully put his stamp on the main roster. His two golden boys from the NXT days becoming his champions on the main roster will speak volumes.

#2. They would freshen up the scene

DIY and Imperium

One thing Triple H hasn't been getting enough credit for has been his ability to revive and stock up on stars for each division. This is especially true for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship divisions.

There are more teams representing both the men and women across RAW and SmackDown than there have been in years. Despite that, Finn Balor and Damian Priest remain the faces of the division. While they're excellent, they feel like singles stars put together as opposed to a true tag team.

Not only that, but Judgment Day has battled many of the other duos in WWE. DIY represents something completely fresh since they've only been together on the main roster for a few months now. In a post-Vince McMahon world, keeping things fresh is ideal compared to the previous era of stale reigns and constant rematches.

#1. DIY has been building momentum

The final reason DIY should win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in 2024 comes down to one key word: momentum. The popular duo has been building momentum ever since they re-formed in 2023.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa united to fight Imperium. Since then, they have battled numerous other tag teams. While their record isn't spotless, they are picking up a lot of wins. More importantly, they're finally forming a connection with the WWE Universe.

In the modern version of World Wrestling Entertainment, people who form an attachment with the audience and have an organic rise should be rewarded, not punished. DIY's momentum, which has been created thanks to hard work and passion, should be rewarded with the coveted tag team belts.