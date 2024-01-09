Current champion PINNED during WWE RAW! Massive defeat for top star

Top WWE Superstar Finn Balor just suffered a shocking defeat on the latest episode of RAW.

Ever since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Balor has managed to rejuvenate his career on the main roster and establish himself as one of the company's top stars. During his time in The Judgment Day, Balor showed fans a different side to him.

Balor's career trajectory has been on an upward trend, and it only seems to be getting better with each passing week. Currently, Finn Balor is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, along with Damian Priest.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Finn Balor was set to face Tommaso Ciampa. The match came about after R-Truth pitched the idea to Adam Pearce after he found out Ciampa was looking for a title shot. Balor took the match to prove that he isn't afraid of Ciampa.

Both men faced off tonight. Priest tried his best to get involved in the match, but DIY took him out. When Balor went for the suplex, Johnny Gargano held onto his leg, and Ciampa fell on top of him and pinned him.

Expand Tweet

This win should definitely put DIY in contention for a title shot against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.