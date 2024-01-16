Cody Rhodes is sent warning on RAW heading into Royal Rumble about CM Punk; next rival seemingly disclosed

Cody Rhodes opened this week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, where he was involved in an in-ring segment with Drew McIntyre. A feud between the two stars was teased during the show going into Royal Rumble.

Both have already declared for the 30-man match. The American Nightmare wants to win the bout for the second time in a row to fulfill his destiny of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Scottish Warrior also wants to finally win a world title in front of the fans, which he couldn't do back at WrestleMania 36 when he dethroned Brock Lesnar due to the pandemic.

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW this week, and as he was talking about why he came back to WWE, Drew McIntyre's theme song hit. McIntyre reminded Cody about their past, as they used to be tag team champions. He added that he wants the latter to finish the story, but not before he finishes his.

Cody Rhodes told Drew McIntyre that he could win the Royal Rumble, but so could Jey Uso and CM Punk. However, he mentioned he doesn't plan to let The Straight Edge Superstar win the big match. Drew mentioned that he and Cody had a match before they returned to WWE.

Rhodes reminded Mcintyre, who won the match before leaving the ring. This could be a tease that the two stars could soon be involved in a rivalry.

