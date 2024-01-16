Drew McIntyre seemingly makes cheeky AEW reference during WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has had a significant shift in attitude as he recently used old references to destroy people who stood in his way.

His latest target was Cody Rhodes. This week's opening segment of Monday Night RAW saw Cody confronted by the Scottish Warrior. He recalled their past days as a tag team in the early 2010s before making it clear to Rhodes that he would finish his story first at WrestleMania 40.

In the verbal back and forth, Drew McIntyre seemed to fire shots at Cody Rhodes' new persona that he crafted in his indies and AEW days. Moreover, he criticized The American Nightmare's decision to endorse stars like CM Punk, who created quite a fiasco when he and Rhodes were part of WWE and AEW.

"So, this is the real Cody, huh? A wolf in politician's clothing.... what about endorsing CM Punk? You were there back in the day, you know what he's like. You were there with him recently. You know exactly what he is like." [H/T Twitter]

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. So it would be interesting to see if either man could win the 30-man battle royale and punch their ticket to WrestleMania to finish their respective stories.

Who do you think will finish their story first? Sound off in the comments!

