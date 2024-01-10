37-year-old WWE star to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40? Fans think so!

Drew McIntyre has failed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in front of the audience on multiple occasions in the last few months. However, fans believe that McIntyre can fulfill his dream at WrestleMania if a 37-year-old star dethrones Seth Rollins ahead of the event.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jinder Mahal came out and laid out a challenge to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two exchanged words inside the squared circle in a segment that ended with the Modern Day Maharaja getting the upper hand over The Visionary.

The title match is set for the coming week and the WWE Universe has an interesting theory and believe that Mahal could win the title from Rollins. He could later enter WrestleMania 40 as champion and finally drop the title to Drew McIntyre in front of the audience for the first time.

Check out some reactions below:

Fans believe that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk doesn't need a title in the feud, and this could be the way that the management gets the gold out of the picture. It will be interesting to see if Jinder Mahal can win another WWE World Championship in the promotion.

Drew McIntyre will be the focal point on WWE RAW, according to Konnan

Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn has been the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe. The fans expected a ruthless McIntyre to run rampant through the division and capture the title. Instead, the heel turn took weeks, and it still hasn't achieved great results so far.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is not as much the face of the brand as he once was during the Pandemic and Thunderdome Era. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan believes that The Scottish Warrior will be the focal point of the red brand in the coming months.

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre] I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come." (From 1:55 to 2:37)

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, McIntyre shared the ring with CM Punk.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will become a World Champion in 2024? Sound off in the comment section below.

