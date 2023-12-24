Drew McIntyre will be the "focal point" on WWE RAW in the coming year, according to wrestling veteran

Drew McIntyre has another shot on WWE RAW to become the next World Heavyweight Champion. However, a wrestling veteran believes that the management sees McIntyre highly and he will be the focal point on Monday Night RAW in the coming year.

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre turned heel when he cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes a chance to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for the second time. After this turn, he aligned himself with The Judgment Day for a while and feuded with the babyface stars on Monday Night RAW.

On the upcoming January RAW episode of 2024, Drew McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins once again for the World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking on Keepin It 100, a fan asked wrestling veteran Konan if there are plans to make McIntyre the focal point of the red brand, Konan answered and praised the superstar.

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre] I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come." (From 1:55 to 2:37)

Drew McIntyre explains the reason behind the heel turn on WWE RAW

In 2023, Drew McIntyre turned heel for the first time in nearly four years. After he turned face against Brock Lesnar, the Scottish Warrior carried WWE RAW during the Pandemic and Thunderdome Era.

The reason behind the heel turn was none other than Jey Uso, who was handed opportunities and received love from the audience after he ended his alliance with The Usos and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre opened up on how he felt about Jey Uso and why he turned on the makeshift team during their title match against The Judgment Day.

"Jey [Uso] showing back up on RAW, brought up that trauma, brought up those feelings, brought how I'm feeling about those things right now," said McIntyre. [From 49:22 to 49:29]

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins on Day 1.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 Official and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here