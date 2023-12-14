Drew McIntyre explains reason behind recent attitude change

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has recently revealed the real reason behind the change in his attitude.

Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Championship twice. Both his title reigns, however, have occurred during the pandemic. As a result, he never got to celebrate world title wins in front of the fans.

McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Clash at the Castle. The 38-year-old took The Tribal Chief to the absolute limit but unfortunately lost the match as Solo Sikoa interfered to make his main roster debut. It came after the former Intercontinental Champion had taken care of the rest of the members of The Bloodline.

The Scotsman has recently undergone a huge change in his attitude. Speaking on the recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion opened up on the real reason behind this change.

He stated that Jey Uso's showing up at RAW has brought back all his trauma from the past and has resulted in him behaving the way he is at the moment.

"Jey [Uso] showing back up on RAW, brought up that trauma, brought up those feelings, brought how I'm feeling about those things right now," said McIntyre. [From 49:22 to 49:29]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Drew McIntyre mocks the RAW locker room

Drew McIntyre poked fun at the RAW locker room's intelligence following the November 27 episode of WWE's Monday Night Show.

During the show, The Scottish Warrior attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, after the latter revealed that he would defend his title against Jey Uso. Thankfully for the champion, the former Bloodline member ran out to make a save.

After the segment, Sami Zayn confronted McIntyre backstage and tried to calm him down. The situation, however, escalated, and the two agreed to a singles match the following RAW.

Drew McIntyre later took to his Twitter account to poke fun at the intelligence of the RAW's roster. He shared a pole organized by WWE's Instagram account, which revealed that 74% of the fans believed his anger was justified. He took shots at the roster and said that those fans are smarter than most of the RAW Superstars.

Expand Tweet

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's change in attitude? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.