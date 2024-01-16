Top WWE star loses first match in 49 days on RAW; gets busted open after attacking IMPERIUM member

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Xavier Woods made his in-ring return when he took on Ludwig Kaiser in an impromptu match. The bout led to a huge brawl between the two stars that left one of them busted open.

The show also saw the return of the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Kaiser did the introduction for him, and during their in-ring segment, they were confronted by Xavier Woods. The New Day member was furious at Ludwig for what he did to his friend Kofi Kingston on RAW last week, and he challenged the latter to a match, which the IMPERIUM member accepted.

During the bout, Woods hit Kaiser with several chops and strikes in the corner. Ludwig took the latter out with a wicked clothesline and pounded him on the mat. Kaiser choked Xavier Woods after pushing him off the turnbuckles. Woods hit his opponent with a dropkick at ringside and the two stars brawl on the floor. The New Day member then hit Kaiser with a chair, and the referee called off the match. As a result, Kaiser won the bout via DQ.

Xavier Woods wasn't done, however. He grabbed a steel chair and tried to hit Kaiser with it, but the latter hit him with an enzuigiri. Woods was bleeding in his mouth, but that didn't stop him, as he hit Kaiser with a meteroa and tried to hit him with the step, but the latter escaped through the crowd.

