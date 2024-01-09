Former WWE Champion brutally assaulted after match abruptly stops on RAW

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston faced Ludwig Kaiser during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During Kingston and Jey Uso's match against The Imperium duo of Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci last week, Kofi inadvertently knocked out Vinci with a dropkick. This led to the premature halt of the match while Vinci received medical attention.

Kaiser sought to settle the score and aimed for retribution in his upcoming one-on-one bout against Kingston this week. The German aggressively began the match, delivering a barrage of punches and impactful chops.

Kingston attempted a comeback by aiming for The Trouble in Paradise, but Kaiser countered, executing a backbody drop that sent his opponent tumbling outside the ring.

While the pair battled outside the ring, the referee initiated a ten count. Kingston evaded an uppercut and aimed to re-enter the ring, but Kaiser intercepted him at the last moment, preventing the former WWE Champion from getting back in. Consequently, the match concluded in a double count-out.

Following the match, the New Day member executed a Suicide Dive, but Kaiser swiftly took control, unleashing a brutal assault on Kingston. He delivered a backbody drop onto the announce table and hurled a steel chair at him. Then, Kaiser viciously dropkicked Kingston's head into the steel steps while WWE officials hurried to intervene.

The anticipation builds to hear from The Ring General, Gunther, regarding his stablemate's actions as he prepares to return next week.

What did you think of Ludwig Kaiser's attack on Kofi Kingston on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.