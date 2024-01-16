43-year-old WWE Superstar warns Cody Rhodes ahead of Royal Rumble; says that their 'story' is not over yet

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following his loss to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight last Monday, The King of Strong Style made his intentions clear during this week's episode of RAW. Shinsuke asserted that his 'story' with Rhodes was far from over.

Nakamura expressed his frustration, stating that he could not inflict the damage he desired in their previous encounter. However, he issued a warning to Cody Rhodes, cautioning him to be on guard during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Nakamura revealed that the recent defeat had fueled his anger and hunger for more success. He boldly declared his intention to win the upcoming Rumble match by feasting on the dreams of 29 other men.

Shinsuke Nakamura adds his name to a growing list of stars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, and others, who have declared their intentions to earn a shot at headlining WrestleMania 40.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Nakamura does, in fact, play a role in preventing The American Nightmare from securing a victory in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and interrupting him from 'finishing his story.'

