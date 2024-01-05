Two new WWE entrants declared for 2024 Royal Rumble match

Two new entrants for the Royal Rumble matches were declared during the WWE 2024 Preview Special show on Peacock.

Following Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's earlier declarations of their involvement in the Rumble match, Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura were next in line to confirm their participation for a chance to potentially headline WrestleMania.

At the recent WWE 2024 preview special, these two stars revealed their intent to participate in the event, eyeing to win the prestigious match for the second time in their respective careers.

"BREAKING: As revealed on WWE 2024 Preview Special on @peacock, @BeckyLynch & @ShinsukeN have both declared for their respective #RoyalRumble matches!"

Both the aforementioned stars featured during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Man suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of Nia Jax. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura continued his mind games with Cody Rhodes ahead of their one-on-one bout next week.

As the Royal Rumble 2024 event in St. Petersburg, Florida, draws nearer, the anticipation grows to see which other superstars will declare their participation in the coming weeks.

