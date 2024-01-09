Cody Rhodes defeats current rival on WWE RAW ahead of Royal Rumble entry 

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura collided in a Street Fight in the main event of WWE RAW this week.

The American Nightmare began attacking The King of Strong Style as soon as the bell rang. The latter escaped to the outside, and the two superstars began fighting at ringside. Cody sent Shinsuke into the barricade several times and slammed him face-first into the steel step.

Nakamura pulled out a broom and hit Rhodes with it several times. Shinsuke then took out a kendo stick from under the ring and did the same thing. After the commercial break, the tables were turned, and Nakamura was hit with the stick.

Shinsuke managed to stop Cody and hit him with a running knee to the midsection in the corner. The latter fought back and hit a Disaster Kick for a two-count. Cody Rhodes then pulled out a table, and the crowd erupted. He ended up landing on it instead.

The fight spilled to the timekeeper's area. Nakamura tried to blind Cody with the mist, but he caught the timekeeper instead. In the end, Cody Rhodes hit Shinsuke Nakamura with a Cody Cutter, and he sent the latter crashing into another table. The American Nightmare then hit The King of Strong Style with a Cross Rhodes to win the match.

