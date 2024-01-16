Becky Lynch confronts Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW; declares WrestleMania intentions

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last Monday, Nia Jax made it clear that she will be part of the 2024 Royal Rumble match. In a direct confrontation with The Eradicator, she expressed her intentions to challenge her down the line.

During this week's show, the Women's World Champion addressed the WWE Universe, expressing her frustration with individuals like Nia Jax running their mouths and claiming this to be their Women's Division. She proceeded to issue a warning to the eventual Royal Rumble victor, cautioning them not to squander their WrestleMania opportunity by choosing to face her.

This was when Becky Lynch's music hit as the Man came out to confront Ripley. Acknowledging the parallel paths they had taken to reach the top, Lynch highlighted their differences.

Despite the lingering notion that Ripley might be better, Lynch boldly declared her intention to prove otherwise. She announced her plan to win the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenge Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40.

After stating that the only person rooting for Lynch to win the Rumble more than Lynch herself was Ripley, she exited the ring, affirming that she would see Lynch at The Show of Shows.

It will be intriguing to witness whether Lynch can achieve the milestone of becoming the first woman to secure victory in the Women's Royal Rumble for the second time.

What did you make of the confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

