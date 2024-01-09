Rhea Ripley confronts the favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match on RAW

Rhea Ripley has been the biggest star of the women's division in WWE since last year. Despite criticism over her lack of title defenses, the reactions she receives say otherwise. This week on RAW, she confronted the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

This Monday, Michael Cole interviewed Nia Jax in the ring following her incredibly dominant win over Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW. Although she should ideally be in the front running for a title shot, she will instead be in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match as the favorite to win.

Her promo was quickly interrupted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who received a massive ovation for doing so.

Nia Jax made one thing clear: She plans to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, and the champion she will choose if she wins is Rhea Ripley.

There wasn't a physical interaction between them, but they reminded each other of their presence and impact. Rhea said she wasn't Becky Lynch and showed no fear toward Nia Jax.

It will be interesting to see how things play out in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Will it be Nia Jax who wins the Rumble? Or could we see a repeat winner like Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair?