Becky Lynch provides a huge update after getting busted open on RAW

Becky Lynch suffered a crushing defeat to her rival Nia Jax in their first-ever match against each other on the Day 1 edition of RAW. The Man provided a huge update after getting busted open.

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch's face was painted crimson red after a brutal punch to the face from Nia Jax. It wasn't the first time it happened, but the move played a direct role in the finish of her match that ended in defeat for her.

Becky Lynch, in a great promo, said that she would just pick herself back up and that she's still standing. She said that when she went to the back after her loss, she declared her entry to the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. While stars like Lynch and Bianca Belair will be favorites to become the first-ever two-time Royal Rumble winners in the women's division, there are also big names like Bayley who could be in the running.

This could be one of the most interesting Women's Rumble matches we've seen in years, although they've usually been praised to the most part.

Will Becky become a two-time Rumble winner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.