Gunther finally returns; has major plans set for Royal Rumble

Gunther made his return to WWE RAW tonight and highlighted his plans for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has been on the run of his life. He has defended the title against all challengers and proved himself to be a dominating champion.

The Ring General has also put on some stellar title defenses against the likes of Sheamus, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz. He has proven himself to be a workhorse champion. Given how hard the Ring General has worked, he took some time off towards the end of last year.

Tonight on the red brand, Gunther made his return to announce that he will be part of the Royal Rumble match this year as well. The Ring General was quick to remind fans of his dominant performance last year when he entered at number one and remained until the final two men, lasting over an hour in the process.

Given his dominant performance last year, the Ring General mentioned that he plans on winning the Royal Rumble this year, and then he will go on to main event WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most predictable matches in WWE history. Hence, it will be interesting to see who will win the match this year.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section.

