CM Punk makes exciting announcement outside of WWE

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made an exciting announcement outside of the Stamford-based promotion regarding his new merchandise partnership.

Punk has been a prominent name in the wrestling business for almost two decades now. Since he returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event, his merchandise has been one of the top-selling items on the WWE store.

However, CM Punk recently revealed that he has partnered with Roots of Fight for a new line of merchandise outside of the Stamford-based promotion. The company has already partnered with top names like Bret Hart, Rey Mysterio, Roddy Piper, and Randy Savage.

The Second City Saint wrote that he was proud to officially announce his partnership with Roots of Fight and asked everyone to check out his collection alongside collections of other legends of the wrestling business.

"WE’RE LIVE, PAL! Proud to now officially be a part of the @rootsoffight family! Check out the first wave of my collection as well as great stuff from legends @brethitmanhart Roddy Piper, @619iamlucha, and Randy Savage! https://rootsof.co/cmpunk," Punk wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer did not like CM Punk's absence from RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he did not like CM Punk's absence from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW and feels The Second City Saint should have been part of a promo.

"If you've got a schedule with CM Punk and he's only gonna be there for certain days, you can't have this guy record something on his phone and send it in? Not hearing from CM Punk is like, are you freaking kidding me, bro? Everybody has one of these (mobile phone). Everybody can do it. My God, for him just not to be there," Russo said.

CM Punk sent a message to Cody Rhodes and announced that he would meet The American Nightmare face-to-face on next week's episode of RAW. What the Straight Edge Superstar has planned for next week remains to be seen.

Do you want Punk to win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here