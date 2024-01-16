CM Punk sends a message to Cody Rhodes after he called him out on WWE RAW

CM Punk took to social media to send a message to Cody Rhodes after the latter mentioned him in his promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The American Nightmare kicked off the show this week, and he was confronted by Drew McIntyre. They both want to win the Royal Rumble and accomplish their goal of winning the world title in the main event of WrestleMania 40, but so does The Straight Edge Superstar.

During Cody Rhodes' in-ring segment with McIntyre, he told The Scottish Warrior that he could win the 30-man match, but so could Jey Uso and Punk. However, the former AEW TNT Champion mentioned that he wouldn't let that happen.

After the segment, CM Punk sent a message to Cody Rhodes on Instagram, telling him that he'll be on RAW next week in New Orleans, and that they should meet face-to-face so Cody could ask him what he wants to talk about.

It was confirmed during RAW that the two stars will meet face-to-face next Monday night. They're both favorites to win the upcoming Royal Rumble match, but only one of them will emerge victorious and go on to headline WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win the Rumble between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

