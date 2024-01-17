Drew McIntyre makes bold claim following WWE RAW showdown with Cody Rhodes

The entire WWE locker room has been warned as Drew McIntyre issued a scathing notice coming out of this week's episode of RAW. The Scottish Warrior had a war of words with Cody Rhodes as the Road to the 2024 Royal Rumble continues.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare came to the ring to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by The Scottish Warrior. The heated back-and-forth on the mic saw the veteran wrestlers reflect on their history and then look ahead to the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre took to all of his social media platforms today and made a bold declaration. The Scottish Warrior posted a clip from his and Cody's WWE RAW segment and captioned it with some intense words that show just how serious he is.

"I'm operating on a different level right now. I'm a big wrench in all your WrestleMania plans. I'm undeniable. I AM THE DA*N BUSINESS!"

McIntyre and Rhodes have already announced their spots for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The other confirmed entrants as of this writing are CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Gunther.

The confirmed names for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as of now are Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair.

WWE veteran criticized Drew McIntyre's booking on RAW

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes had fans talking after their heated showdown on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The segment was generally well-received, but former WWE head writer Vince Russo seemed unimpressed with it.

McIntyre has suffered setbacks on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, he was confronted and warned by CM Punk, and now Cody Rhodes put him in his place.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned that the former WWE Champion needed to speak up for himself to make an impact.

"I swear they did this again. And Drew's gotta speak up, man. You got Cody getting the last word in, doing the mic drop and just walking away, and Drew doing nothing," Vince Russo said.

Russo continued and recalled how McIntyre did absolutely nothing when Punk and Rhodes got the best of him on the mic. The former WWE head writer reiterated that Drew should have gotten retaliation as he was physically dominating.

"That's where Drew's gotta say something. I'm sorry, bro. I mean seriously. You're gonna let the guy drop the mic and just let him walk away when everybody sees on camera, you're bigger than this guy, you're more muscular than this guy, and it looks like you can kill this guy any time you want to. But instead of doing that, for the second week in a row, we're gonna drop the mic and just walk out of the ring," Vince Russo said.

The Stamford-based promotion is seemingly set to book Rhodes vs. McIntyre soon. The ring veterans held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 35 days in 2010 and have worked numerous multi-man matches over the years.

With that being said, they have only worked in one singles match, and that was when Rhodes defeated McIntyre in a 20-minute match on April 30, 2017, at WCPW's Pro Wrestling World Cup event in Coventry, England.

