Who were The Dashing Ones in WWE? Origin, history, and more explored following RAW reference

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW tonight. The Scottish Warrior referenced The Dashing Ones in WWE during his promo with the American Nightmare.

For those unaware, The Dashing Ones was the name of Rhodes and McIntyre’s tag team more than a decade ago. The pair even held the tag team titles at one point. The team got its name from Rhodes' “Dashing” and McIntyre’s “The Chosen One” gimmick.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre first became the number one contenders to the tag team titles on the September 17, 2010, episode of SmackDown. At Night of Champions 2010, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship from the Dynasty in a tag team turmoil match. The stars retained the titles twice against The Hart Dynasty.

Rhodes and McIntyre remained champions for 35 days. They’d drop the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Nexus (John Cena and David Otunga) at Bragging Rights on 24 October 2010. They failed to get a rematch because Cena and Otunga dropped the titles to Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel.

When was The Dashing Ones' last match on WWE as a tag team?

The Dashing Ones disbanded following their match against Big Show and Kofi Kingston on the SmackDown after Bragging Rights. The pair would be unsuccessful in their bid to become the number one contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship on November 5.

Cody Rhodes also failed to secure the number one contendership spot for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Dashing Ones was pinned by surprise fourth entrant Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth).

Rhodes would ditch the Dashing gimmick to form Rhodes Scholars with Damian Sandow. McIntyre, on the other hand, went on to form 3MB with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

