Drew McIntyre comes under severe criticism; should speak up to WWE management, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Drew McIntyre needs to protest against the way he has been booked for the past few weeks.

It hasn't been going well for the Scottish Warrior as he lost the World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins. The following week, CM Punk confronted him. The Best in the World got the better of him on the mic and even claimed that he would be the one to eliminate Drew McIntyre. A similar situation developed this week when Cody Rhodes upstaged McIntyre during their promo.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that McIntyre needed to stand up for himself.

"I swear They did this again. And Drew's gotta speak up, man. You got Cody getting the last word in, doing the mic drop and just walking away, and Drew doing nothing."

Russo pointed out how the likes of Punk and Cody got the better of Drew on the mic, and he did absolutely nothing. The former WWE writer felt Drew McIntyre was physically dominating and should have gotten some retaliation.

"That's where Drew's gotta say something. I'm sorry, bro. I mean seriously. You're gonna let the guy drop the mic and just let him walk away when everybody sees on camera, you're bigger than this guy, you're more muscular than this guy, and it looks like you can kill this guy any time you want to. But instead of doing that, for the second week in a row, we're gonna drop the mic and just walk out of the ring," wrestling veteran said. [From 2:30 onward]

You can watch the full video here:

There are a lot of stories on the road to the Royal Rumble. However, only one man will win the match and be able to headline WrestleMania.

