Rhea Ripley to add an important stipulation to Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest? Analyzing the possibility

Just a few hours before tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley is revealed as the cover star of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition along with Bianca Belair.

However, the fans still highly anticipate the upcoming edition of WWE RAW as Seth Rollins is scheduled to kick off the red brand with an update on his future as World Heavyweight Champion.

Besides this major segment, the show is also studded with significant matches, including a showdown between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. This bout was announced last week after the tensions started boiling between both of them.

However, as we are just a few hours away from the show, there is a potential assumption that Rhea Ripley might heighten the stakes of his match by having Priest defend his MITB briefcase in this match.

This probable scenario arises due to the chains of events that happened in the past few months between The Scottish Warrior and the villainous faction. Earlier, the company dropped hints indicating a possible alliance between the former WWE Champion and The Judgment Day.

Not only this but there were also visible rifts between Priest and the RAW faction, which led to many fans believing that he might also leave the stable when McIntyre joined the same.

So it's possible that after putting the groundwork a few months back, the company is now moving forward with that storyline by having The Eradicator forcefully lead Damian Priest to put his MITB briefcase on the line.

It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in tonight's edition of the Red brand when Damian and Drew settle their scores in the squared circle.

Rhea Ripley's first WWE 2K24 look revealed after recent announcement

After the major declaration of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair being the co-joined cover stars of the WWE 2K24 Delux Edition, the first look of The Judgment Day also surfaced.

This was disclosed during the first trailer of WWE 2K24, which was released just a few hours before. The game model of the Women's World Champion has received mixed reactions from the fans.

Besides this, WWE 2K24 is also set to introduce numerous new features and matches in their wrestling game series. This includes a special guest referee and multiple fresh modes that have never been seen in the WWE games.

It will be interesting to see when the next installment of the game will be released and how fans will respond after playing the same.

