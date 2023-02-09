25-year-old star could end Brock Lesnar's WWE career, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of NXT Champion Bron Breakker stepping up to end Brock Lesnar's WWE career.

The Beast Incarnate is arguably the most dangerous man in wrestling history. Only a handful of names have been able to look him in the eyes without fear. However, since the former WWE Universal Champion is 45 years old, it's safe to say that his retirement might not be too far away.

Bill Apter named his choice to retire Brock Lesnar on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. Apter feels someone like NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who's just 25 years old, could be elevated to a level where he could cause the "WWE exit" of The Beast.

"Why don't we take one of the younger people from NXT? Someone like Bron Breakker, son of Rick Steiner, and put him against someone like, elevate him to a level where it would palatable for him to cause the exit of Brock Lesnar. I could see that," said Bill Apter. (26:06 - 26:36)

Teddy Long, too, agreed with Bill Apter's idea, saying he was impressed by Bron Breakker's physique and work inside the ring.

"That Steiner kid has a great-looking body. He looks really good, and he's a good worker; I have seen him work in the ring. So that's not a bad idea," added Teddy Long. (26:37 - 26:46)

Brock Lesnar could go to war with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber 2023

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar cut a hilarious promo where he dropped a mention of his wife, Sable. The Beast Incarnate revealed how Bobby Lashley was on his mind ever since he eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28th.

The crowd popped big when Lesnar mentioned how he thinks about Lashley even when he's in bed with his wife.

Once The All Mighty came out to confront The Beast Incarnate, the latter was quick to take him down with an F-5. The duo is set to come face-to-face on next week's RAW for a contract signing for their match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

