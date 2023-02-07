Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing announced for next week's WWE RAW

WWE has announced that there will be a contract signing segment next week on RAW featuring Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

The two stars reignited their feud after The Beast Incarnate made his return on RAW XXX and cost The All Mighty the United States Championship during his match against Austin Theory.

At the Royal Rumble go-home episode of SmackDown, Lashley sent a message to The Beast Incarnate after attacking several stars in the ring. Lesnar entered the ring through the crowd and hit Bobby with an F5 once again.

The two behemoths had another confrontation during the Men's Royal Rumble match, which resulted in Brock getting eliminated by the former WWE Champion. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar showed up and made a startling announcement.

He stated that he couldn't stop thinking about "Bobby Who" wherever he went and pulled out a million-dollar contract for a match against Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty confronted him, but before he could leave, Brock Lesnar hit him with two F5s.

WWE @WWE The Beast and The All Mighty sign their #WWEChamber contract next week on #WWERaw The Beast and The All Mighty sign their #WWEChamber contract next week on #WWERaw! https://t.co/qDYFYoNwhx

During the show, WWE announced that the two stars would have a contract signing to make their match at Elimination Chamber official.

It will be the third time that Lesnar and Lashley will collide in a WWE ring. Who do you think will win this time? Sound off in the comments below.

