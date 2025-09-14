Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya calls out inadequate coverage for field event at World Athletics Championships

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, voiced her opinion about the lack of coverage of throwing events at the World Athletics Championships. The 20th edition of the event commenced on September 13 and will conclude on September 21 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Lesnar, who is a shot put athlete, recently concluded her collegiate career after her USATF Outdoor Championships campaign at Hayward Field and is currently in her off-season. Although the American fell short of securing a spot in the World Championships team, she made sure to stand up for her sport after seeing no coverage of it at the Championships. The track enthusiasts can watch the Championships on NBC Sports, with live streaming on Peacock; however, the throwing events aren't broadcast on the latter platform.

Calling out the World Athletics Championships for this, Mya expressed her dismay over the lack of coverage. She shared a picture of her watching the championships and penned a note in the caption that read:

"No coverage of throwing events at the @wchtokyo25 yet tonight on @peacock. Very disappointing. Do better!!!" wrote Brock Lesnar's daughter.

Lesnar's Instagram story

The 23-year-old also attempted to qualify for the World Championships but fell short, earning a ninth-place finish after registering a throw of 18.51m at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, opened up about how the right coach and teammates helped her in her journey as an athlete

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, once sat for a conversation with the media in June 2025, where she made her feelings known about the significance of having a good coach and good teammates. Along with this, she also extended gratitude to her college, CSU, for prioritizing women athletes despite facing budget concerns. (as quoted by Coloradoan).

"We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1 and we don’t have all the resources," Brock Lesnar's daugher, Mya said.

Further talking about how having a good coach and a bunch of good teammates helped her during her career, she added:

"You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in, that trusts us and teammates that trust us and we like to have fun and push each other.”

Ahead of wrapping up her collegiate career, Mya Lesnar won her second NCAA title by winning the women's shot put event at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Soon after, she returned to her alma mater, Colorado State University, taking on a new role as a trainer.

