Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya cheers for boyfriend Drew Moss as he leads charge for 49ers hype machine

WWE wrestling legend Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot putter Mya Lesnar was recently seen cheering for her boyfriend, Drew Moss. Moss led the charge for the hype machine of San Francisco 49ers, where he plays on the guard position.

Lesnar posted a video of Drew Moss calling for crowd support during a practice session on her Instagram profile. The San Francisco 49ers will be playing against Denver Broncos on August 10.

Mya Lesnar captioned the post as,

"Let's go @drewmosscsu25"

Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story on Drew Moss [Image Source : Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

For the unversed, Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya had made her relationship with the rookie NFL guard Drew Moss official a couple of weeks ago. Moss kept it simple and precise, as he posted a couple of photos with the shot putter, captioning the post as,

"Forever wedding date❤

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya had last participated at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, aka the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League. The shot putter finished a dismal 10th, with a best attempt of 18.23m.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opened up about the pressure of being the WWE star's daughter

Mya Lesnar talks about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter [Image Source : Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya is making her mark in the field of shot put. The 23-year-old shot putter once talked about handling the pressure of being the WWE star's daughter.

In her conversation with The Denver Post in June 2024, Lesnar mentioned that though her father is one of the biggest supporters, she wanted to create a name for herself. In her words,

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

The shot putter further mentioned about the biggest life lesson her father taught her. Lesnar said,

"Right after I won my NCAA title he was like, ‘Take it all in, enjoy it. And then, you know, put it away. And, you know, we move on.’ At first I was like, ‘What do you mean? I have been literally dreaming about this day and it was such an incredible moment.’ Then I kind of thought about it... that is kind of just how life happens — you win some, you lose some and it’s important to recognize all the hard work that you have put in. I think the biggest thing that he has taught me is, ‘Do not let your trophies or anything that you’ve done change you as a person'."

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, is contemplating on a strong comeback in the WWE arena. The wrestling champion hasn't played a WWE bout since 2023.

