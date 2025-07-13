Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes her relationship official with rookie NFL player

Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot putter Mya Lesnar is officially in a relationship. The NCAA champion recently made her relationship official with Drew Moss, a rookie NFL player.

Moss, who represents the San Francisco 49ers Guards team, recently uploaded a couple of pics with the shot putter on his Instagram profile. He kept it simple and precise as he posted a three-word caption on his Instagram post that read,

"Forever wedding date❤

Lesnar, meanwhile, had taken part for the first time in the Wanda Diamond League when she represented the USA at the women's shot put in the Eugene Prefontaine Classic. However, she didn't get the desired results, as the shot putter finished a disappointing 10th with a best throw of 18.23 m.

In a detailed post on Instagram, Lesnar expressed her thoughts on her performance and how she could've done it better. In her words,

"First Diamond League meet ✅ What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honor of competing against—truly inspiring athletes. It wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, but I’m walking away motivated and more excited than ever for the work ahead. Back to training!!"

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya had participated in a major event for the first time after ending her collegiate career on a high note. The shot putter had won the gold medal at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held a month ago.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opens up on maintaining her father's legacy

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar talks about maintaining her father's legacy [Image Source : Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya went candid about her father's legacy and the pressure of being a WWE legend's daughter. In a conversation with the Throw Big Throw Far podcast, the shot putter revealed,

“I could be number one if I wanted to be, but I needed to unlock some things in order to, you know, get to that success or get to that level that I wanted to be at. So I ended up, you know, I still to this day, I go to a sports therapist and, you know, there's there was always this pressure of, okay, Brock Lesnar's daughter, you know, the superstar of a man, but just dad to me, right? I'm supposed to, you know, the bar was high, obviously, right?And so I kind of felt some pressure, like there, to be the superstar of an athlete, too."

In another interview with The Denver in 2024, Lesnar opened up on how she saw her father. In her words,

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

Mya Lesnar also maintained that one of the most important lessons taught by her father, Brock Lesnar, was when she won her first NCAA title. He had told her to take it all in and then put it away. Lesnar also advised her to not let trophies or success change her as a person.

