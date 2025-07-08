"Wasn’t the performance I had hoped for"- Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya gets real after missing out on podium in first Diamond League

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya expressed her thoughts after competing in her first Diamond League meet at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete finished 10th with a performance of 18.23m in the women's shot put.
Mya Lesnar marched into the Prefontaine Classic after winning the 2025 NCAA Championship Title and bidding goodbye to her college career. After achieving massive success in her college career, Brock Lesnar's daughter faced her first loss in a long time in Hayward Field. Chase Jackson clinched the top position with a performance of 20.94m, Sarah Mitton finished second with a performance of 20.39m and Jaida Ross stood third with a performance of 20.13m.
Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya expressed her thoughts about her performance in her first Diamond League event in a detailed post on Instagram. She shared that it was an unforgettable experience for her to compete against a highly competitive line-up of athletes. Even though she could not perform as per her expectations, Lesnar expressed that she was motivated and excited to work on her shortcomings.
"First Diamond League meet ✅ What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honor of competing against—truly inspiring athletes. It wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, but I’m walking away motivated and more excited than ever for the work ahead. Back to training!!" she wrote.
She expressed her gratitude for being able to meet amazing people and shared how such experiences make the journey special.
"I’m so grateful for all the amazing people I met and the memories and laughs we shared this weekend. These moments are what make the journey so special," she added.
Furthermore, she thanked her coach, Brian Bedard, for his incredible support and helping her along the way.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.