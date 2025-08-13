Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya experiences loss of words as boyfriend Drew Moss records impressive NFL debut for 49ers

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya was recently left speechless following her boyfriend Drew Moss' impressive NFL debut. Moss is an offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers.

Before representing the San Francisco 49ers, Moss competed for Colorado State, where Lesnar made her mark as a shot put champion. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Moss signed with the 49ers in April. He made his debut against the Denver Broncos. He became the 2nd highest graded offensive player vs the Denver Broncos, leaving his girlfriend stunned.

The SFNiners shared a few glimpses of his impressive strength on social media. In one of the videos, he is seen marking the late looper to free his right arm and joining back in again as Corey Kiner takes over. Lesnar shared the post on her Instagram story with no reaction or message, showing how speechless she was.

Screenshot of Lesnar's Instagram story.

Lesnar and Moss made their relationship public on social media on July 13, 2025. The San Francisco 49ers' 300-pound offensive lineman shared pictures of them attending a wedding in black formal attire. In one of the pictures, he was also seen planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek. Sharing the picture, he wrote:

"Forever wedding date.”

To which Lesnar replied in the comment section, writing:

"My handsome man," with a heart eye emoji.

Brock Lesnar's daughter also hyped up her boyfriend before he made his debut.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reveals how she chose shot put

Mya Lesnar of the United States during the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opened up on how she started her shot put journey, stating she initially played volleyball with an intention to compete in Division I, but did not receive any offers. She practiced shot put to stay fit, but as people highlighted her talent, she took the sport more seriously and realized she could make a career out of it.

"So I actually started playing volleyball, and I went to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but I had a lot of people be like, 'hey you can be good at this', and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then I started getting some offers on track and I was like, I could really do this thing." (1:00 onwards)

Brock Lesnar's daughter won the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships title.

