Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya cheers on boyfriend Drew Moss for his upcoming match with the 49ers

Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot putter, Mya Lesnar, recently cheered for her boyfriend, Drew Moss, over his upcoming match at the NFL preseason. Drew Moss represents the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
The San Francisco 49ers' Instagram page shared a reel, informing its followers about the team's upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. Mya Lesnar also shared the reel on her Instagram story. The shot putter captioned it as.
"See you soon @drew.moss03"
In July 2025, Moss made his relationship with Brock Lesnar's daughter public. The rookie NFL player kept it simple as he posted some of the pics on his Instagram profile with the following three-word caption:
"Forever wedding date❤
The shot putter responded to his post with a sweet, affectionate message, as she wrote,
"My handsome man 😍"
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, had previously ended her collegiate career on a high note with a gold medal in women's shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this year, where she represented Colorado State University. Mya Lesnar was last seen in action at the Eugene leg of the Diamond League, where she finished 10th overall.
Brock Lesnar's daughter shares a strong message after a challenging season
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, previously shared her thoughts after a challenging season in 2025. Her transition from collegiate athletics to the international stage didn't exactly go as planned.
Lesnar finished ninth at the recently concluded USATF Nationals, which were held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. With a best attempt of 18.51m, the shot putter was unable to book her berth for her inaugural World Championships.
However, the NCAA champion was far from disappointed. She posted on her Instagram story,
"Season complete. 2025 tested me, taught me, and made me better."
In another interview with CTV 11 last year, Lesnar revealed how she took to shot put. In her words,
"So I actually started playing volleyball, and I went to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but I had a lot of people be like, 'hey you can be good at this', and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then I started getting some offers on track and I was like, I could really do this thing." [1:02 onwards]
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, is hopeful of a better performance next year and hopes to make it in time for the upcoming Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.
