Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar to feature in women's shot put at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar will be featuring in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. She is one of the athletes to watch out for in the women’s shot put as the 22-year-old will be vying for a place in the USA squad for her first Olympic Games in Paris.

The qualification round for the women’s shot put is scheduled for June 28 at 7:15 pm, while the finals will be held on June 29 at 5:50 pm (Pacific time). Both events will take place during the evening session.

Lesnar has been listed among the entries to compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials as per the USATF website. However, she is likely to face a strong challenge in the presence of a star-studded lineup as the two-time world champion Chase Jackson, NCAA collegiate record holder Jaida Ross, 2018 NACAC champion Maggie Ewen, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Raven Saunders.

Lesnar, who is the daughter of professional wrestler Brock Lesnar, became the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor champion with a best effort of 18.53, finishing ahead of Ross (18.47) and Jalani Davis (18.15) in the finals of the women’s shot put held at the New Balance track in Boston.

A look into Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar’s 2024 season

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar opened her 2024 season at the Mark Colligan Memorial where she placed first with a 18.15m. She then went on to showcase a dominant performance as she crossed the 19.00 mark for the first time in her career with a throw of 19.07m at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational.

On February 24, she registered the best throw of her career with a 19.10m to top the field at the Mountain West Indoor Championships. Her effort was such that the second-placed Gabby Morris finished much behind her, recording a throw of 17.08m.

Just like the indoor event, Mya Lesnar delivered an outstanding performance at the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Championships as she once again surpassed the 19.00m mark with a best effort of 19.08m to claim the first position. This performance was also her personal best in the shot put outdoors.

Having previously attended Arizona State University, Lesnar transferred to Colorado State University in 2022.