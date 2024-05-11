WATCH: Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar breaks school record once again, claiming a new meet record

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar has been dominating the field for a long time now. The college junior has set an incredible record once again in the shot put, bettering her previous school record at the Mountain West Championship.

Mya dominated the field in the hammer throw previously and clinched the gold medal in the 25th edition of the Mountain West Championship. Recently, she won the gold medal in the shot put, surpassing her previous school record with a performance of 19.08.

Two athletes from Colorado State University created a new meet record at the event. The official Instagram handle of the Colorado State Track and Field took to Instagram to congratulate Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar and fellow athlete Gabriella Morris. They shared a video of Mya Lesnar's throw as well.

"𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐍 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐍. Both Mya and Gabi threw over Gabi’s Meet Record mark from last season, both claiming PR’s while Mya increased her school record mark 19.08," read the caption.

Her magnificent throw and celebration led fans to compare her to her father Brock Lesnar. WWE star Brock Lesnar is often spotted at her competitions, cheering her on from the sidelines.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya on her first NCAA title win

The NCAA Championships is one of the most prestigious titles for college athletes. Being bestowed upon with that title holds a special place and indeed becomes a highlight of their collegiate career.

Mya Lesnar took to Instagram to express gratitude for winning her first NCAA title earlier this year. She thanked her family, coaches, and well-wishers.

"National Champion #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process. Grateful for @throwing_smarter for trusting me and taking a chance. None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. [infinity emoji] Proud to be a RAM," read the caption of her post.

Ever since then, Mya Lesnar has been on a medal-winning spree. As a part of the Colorado State Rams track and field team, she will be participating in her collegiate career alongside her undergraduate degree at the university. Seeing her incredible performances, she is frequently compared with her father Brock Lesnar for her fierce competitiveness and relentless pursuit of greatness.